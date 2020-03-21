x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

entertainment

Self-isolate with these streaming pandemic movies

Here's a list to get you started.
Credit: Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD - MAY 4: Actor Dennis Quaid attends the unveiling of the first ever "weather billboard" which produced rain and snow to promote the new 20th Century Fox global warming drama "The Day After Tomorrow" on May 4, 2004 on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Amid all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic why not fuel the flames with over-the-top Hollywood productions about virus outbreaks and apocalypses. 

Streaming services must be having a field day with so many people cooped up inside.

  • The Day After Tomorrow - Hulu, HBONow 
  • 28 Days Later- Hulu 
  • Contagion- Hulu 
  • The Happening- Hulu 
  • World War Z- Hulu 
  • Flu- Amazon Prime 
  • Outbreak- Netflix 
  • Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (docuseries) - Netflix
  • The Last 100 (Post-apocalyptic)- Netflix