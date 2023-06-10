Savannah Bananas returning to Des Moines in 2024 tour

The Savannah Bananas announced Des Moines' Principal Park will host three more goofy games of Banana Ball in September 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines, grab your yellow gear and get ready to get silly — Banana Ball is coming back to the metro.

The Savannah Bananas announced Des Moines' Principal Park will host three more goofy games of Banana Ball in September 2024.

When: Sept. 6, 7 and 8

Sept. 6, 7 and 8 Where: Principal Park (1 Line Dr, Des Moines, IA 50309)

Based out of Savannah, Georgia, the Savannah Bananas play a unique game called "Banana Ball" against their rivals, the Party Animals. Whether it's wacky choreographed dances, players in kilts, a pitcher on stilts, elaborate celebration performances or seeing the "Banana Baby", a Bananas game is like no other.

In 2023, the team stopped by Des Moines for two nights and event hosted a meet and greet for its fun-loving fans.

Tickets for the 2024 games will go on sale two months before the game itself. If you are interested in taking a swing at luck, there is a ticket lottery list fans can join. Typically, seats for the Banana Ball World Tour run for at least $35. For more information, click here.

"A random drawing will take place about 2 months before the event. If you’re drawn, you’ll have an opportunity to purchase up to four tickets! Joining later does not affect your opportunity to be drawn for the lottery as it is random!" the team shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.