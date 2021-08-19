Riverfront Pops concert returns to LeClaire Park on Saturday

The annual concert was one of a few large events to happen in 2020, and organizers are confident it will be a safe event this year, as area COVID cases increase.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Riverfront Pops concert returns to LeClaire Park in Davenport on Saturday. This year's concert features the music of the Rolling Stones.

The concert was one of the few large events that happened in 2020 amid the pandemic, though it was delayed a few weeks from its normal August date.

The concert has been a staple in the Quad Cities for nearly four decades. The 2021 concert marks 39 years of the event, according to Brian Baxter, the executive director of the the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and one of the organizers of the event.

Because organizers like Baxter did not miss a beat last year, some of the changes people may remember are back for Saturday night's concert.

Most notable of those returning changes is the reserved seating plot areas in the grass in front of the band shell. Those individual sections are designed to help keep people in the same group together, Baxter said.

Those reserved seating plots are already sold out, Baxter said, because they were such a popular change from years past.

New for the 2021 concert, organizers are selling tickets for reserved seats directly in front of the band shell. Before this year, those seats, which are already a part of the park, would be available for anyone to come closer to listen to a particular song. Those are now reserved seats, and some of those are still available, Baxter said.

Unlike the 2021 concert, general admission tickets are available before the concert and at the gates.

Food vendors will return for the 2021 concert, though groups are still able to bring in their own food and drinks if they choose, Baxter said.

While they are not required, concert organizers are requesting everyone wear a mask when they are moving around the crowds and not with their immediate family or group.

Baxter said he is confident the concert will still be a safe event, even as COVID-19 cases increase in our area, and both Scott and Rock Island counties are listed as having a "high" level of transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Given that we were able to do not just this show last year but another outdoor show in May, with similar precautions, without issue, we feel very confident in what we're doing," said Baxter.

You can find more information about tickets here.