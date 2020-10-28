The video was a way to celebrate the season while following COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

MOLINE, Ill. — A senior living facility in Moline made a light-hearted Halloween video as a way to celebrate the season while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Overlook Village Senior Living released the video on their Facebook page on Tuesday, October 27. It was a project that the activities staff spearheaded, involving any staff and residents who wanted to take part.

The video features some parodies of famous Halloween movie scenes as well as other classic frights, put together in a light-hearted collaboration.

The facility has been open for two years. Executive Director Becky Hinton said in 2019 Halloween at Overlook was celebrated with more traditional activities, but in 2020 the video was a way to engage the residents while obeying health and safety protocols.

Some of the residents thought back on the experience of making the video.

"The virus is a nightmare but this (video) was excellent," said one of the participants. "Everybody was in it that wanted to be, and they were good."

The staff and residents worked on the video throughout October.