Regal Moline isn't the only Regal theater closing this month

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from July 17, 2023.
Regal Moline is playing its last movies on Thursday, July 20, but it's only one of 14 Regal theaters shutting its doors this month.
These closings follow the planned closures of 39 theaters in January, though only 16 of those have closed.
Cineworld Group plc, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 7, 2022 in the Southern District of Texas. Cineworld submitted a reorganization plan on April 11, 2023, which was approved on June 28.
The theaters closing this month are spread out across the country. Here's a list with their final day of movie showings:
- Regal Moline, Moline, IL — July 20
- Regal Bedford, Bedford, IN — July 20
- Regal Warren Old Town, Wichita, KS — July 20
- Regal Bel Air, Abingdon, MD — July 20
- Regal UA Staten Island, Staten Island, NY — July 20
- Regal Wilsonville, Wilsonville, OR — July 20
- Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale, PA — July 20
- Regal Jewel, Waco, TX — July 20
- Regal Tall City, Midland, TX — July 20
- Regal Foothill Towne Center, Foothill Ranch, CA — July 26
- Regal Cantera, Warrenville, IL — July 26
- Regal New Albany, New Albany, IN — July 26
- Regal UA Snowden Square, Columbia, MD — July 26
- Regal Grand Parkway, Richmond, TX — July 26
These are the Regal theaters that closed earlier this year:
- Regal UA Berkeley, Berkeley, CA
- Regal SouthGlenn, Centennial, CO
- Regal UA Meadows, Littleton, CO
- Regal Shadowood, Boca Raton, FL
- Regal Keauhou, Keauhou-Kona, HI
- Regal Round Lake Beach, Round Lake Beach, IL
- Regal Brunswick, Brunswick, ME
- Regal Bowie, Bowie, MD
- Regal Fenway & PX, Boston, MA
- Regal Omaha, Omaha, NE
- Regal Village Square, Las Vegas, NV
- Regal Concord, Concord, NH
- Regal Greece Ridge, Greece, NY
- Regal Montrose Movies, Akron, OH
- Regal Barn Plaza, Doylestown, PA
- Regal Oaks, Oaks, PA
In its reorganization, Cineworld plans on being acquired by a newly incorporated company that will be made up of its debtors. This plan would relieve about $4.53 billion of debt, according to an announcement on the Cineworld website.
