Spend your summer poolside! Here's where you can take a dip this summer in QC

MOLINE, Ill. — Summertime is here! Many Quad Cities area pools and waterparks will open Memorial Day weekend for the 2023 season, so it's time to grab your swimming suit, lather on the sunscreen and pack all the kids into the car!

Here's our list of places to take a dip and cool off this summer:

Aquatic centers:

SEASON: June 2 through Aug. 20.

June 2 through Aug. 20. LOCATION: 2828 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA 52803.

2828 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA 52803. HOURS: Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily.

Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily. ADMISSION: The price of open swim admission is $5, and lap swim admission is $2.

SEASON: Opens May 27, weather permitting. The closing date is to be determined.

Opens May 27, weather permitting. The closing date is to be determined. LOCATION: 1000 14th St., DeWitt, IA 52742.

1000 14th St., DeWitt, IA 52742. HOURS: Open swim is from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on weekdays, 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Adult swim is 5-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Open swim is from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on weekdays, 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Adult swim is 5-6 p.m. on weekdays. ADMISSION: Daily admission costs $3 for those ages 5 and under, $4 for students ages 6 to 12 and $6 for those 13 and older.

SEASON: June 2 through Aug. 20.

June 2 through Aug. 20. LOCATION: 1900 Telegraph Road, Davenport, IA 52802.

1900 Telegraph Road, Davenport, IA 52802. HOURS: Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily.

Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily. ADMISSION: The price of open swim admission is $5, and lap swim admission is $2.

SEASON: Opens May 27.

Opens May 27. LOCATION: 541 East North St., Geneseo, IL 61254.

541 East North St., Geneseo, IL 61254. HOURS: Open swim is from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Note: The first week of swimming will be under limited hours. Take a look at the Facebook post below for the schedule.

Open swim is from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. HOURS:

ADMISSION: Admission to the aquatic center is $8. Kids under age 2 get in for free.

Riverside Aquatic Center is closed for this season for some upgrades.

Splash Landing is also closed this season for upgrades.

SEASON: Opens May 27.

Opens May 27. LOCATION : 1601 Longview Dr., Rock Island, IL 61201.

1601 Longview Dr., Rock Island, IL 61201. HOURS: The aquatic center is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The aquatic center is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. ADMISSION: Daily admission to the center is $10 for those ages 12 and older. Kids aged 3 to 11 are $7 and those 2 and under are free with a paid adult.

Swimming pools:

SEASON: May 29 through Sept. 4.

May 29 through Sept. 4. LOCATION: 101 South 1st St., Clinton, IA 52732.

101 South 1st St., Clinton, IA 52732. HOURS: Family swim hours are 1-6 p.m. on weekdays and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.

Family swim hours are 1-6 p.m. on weekdays and 1-5 p.m. on weekends. ADMISSION: Daily admission costs $2 for those ages 4 and under, $4 for kids ages 5-17 and $5 for adults. Groups of 10 or more can get in for $4 per person.