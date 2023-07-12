Where to get your sunflower fix around the Quad Cities

The end of July is the perfect time to spend a day in the flowers.

MOLINE, Ill. — This time of year is for the flower lovers! There are a few fields around the Quad Cities you can go to for the perfect Instagram pic. The best part? We did the research into sunflower fields so you don't have to!

Check out our list below for the closest places to the QC.

Know about a sunflower field we missed? Send us an email at news@wqad.com and we'll add it to the list!

Date & Time: Aug. 19-26, Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 740 State Rt. 40, Speer, IL

Cost: TBA

Tanners Orchard, about an hour's drive from the QC, will open for the season later this August. The season kicks off with a Sunflower Breakfast and Ladybug Release on Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. An adult-only event, Sunflower Smores N' More, will run from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Aug. 25. A nacho bar, smores bar and hotdog bar will be available in the Back 40 Fun Acres. Fire pits are available to rent, or can be shared. The Farm Market, sunflower field and a cash bar will also be open. The season will finish with another Sunflower Breakfast on Aug. 26, this time with a butterfly release. Tickets will be limited for these events, so watch the Tanners Orchard Facebook page for when they go live.

Date & Time: July 12-30 on Wednesdays - Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: 14600 305th St, Long Grove, IA

Cost: Variable

🤩 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞!!! 📸 flower picking & photos 🌻 ✨ gem mining 💎 😇 delicious sweet treats & food 🍩 🏈 ball zone & yard games ⛳️ &... Posted by Pride of the Wapsi on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Pride of the Wapsi, just 20 minutes north of the QC, will have their annual Sunflower Days at the end of July. Admission will get you one sunflower and access to activities such as:

Exploring fields of sunflowers and zinnias

Yard games

Farm animal

Gem mining

Food and pastries

Admission for infants 0-2 years old is free. Children 3-12 are $8.95 online and $10 onsite, and anyone 13 and up is $13.95 online and $15 onsite. A season pass, valid every day of the season, is $26.95.

Date & Time: July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 3145 Howell Ct., Cumming, IA

Cost: $18 + tax at the gate, $16 + tax online

Outside of Des Moines, Howell's Greenhouse & Pumpkin Patch is holding a Flower Festival for three weekends in July and August. In addition to included activities like flower field exploration (including sunflowers), a bathtub train, baby goat cuddles, a wagon ride and kids' crafts, there are activities that have an additional cost. Pony rides, face painting, spin art, make and take classes and sunrise yoga in the flowers are available on select dates. Snacks will be available, with a wine and spirits menu new this year. Admission for children 2 and under is free.

Date & Time: July 28-30, Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13

Location: 3260 69th Street, Atkins, IA

Cost: $15.95 online, $19.95 at the gate

The flower fields 🌻 are poppin’ in perfect timely manner 😇 for... 💐 WINE & FLOWER FEST 🍷 July 28 - August 13 / Friday... Posted by Bloomsbury Farm on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

What's better than zinnia and sunflower fields? Zinnia and sunflower fields with wine slushies and live music, of course. The Bloomsbury Farm Wine & Flower Fest is spread over three weekends in July and August. It lasts from 2 p.m. - 9 .m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sundays. With specialty drinks, a wine bar, a beer garden, photo ops and kids games, the event has a little something for everyone. Admission for children 2 and under is free.

Date & Time: TBA

Location: 1977 Highway 2, Donnellson, IA

Cost: TBA

Two hours south of the QC, Harvestville Farm is preparing their sunflower fields for visitors later this summer. More than 10 acres will be available this year, including photo ops, sunflower cutting, play areas and a café. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own clippers and buckets for flower cutting.