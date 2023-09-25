Transforming boundaries of perception: New Figge Art Museum installation opening to the public

What initially looks like some cardboard boxes may leave people amazed.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — To some, cardboard boxes might not seem like they would belong in an art museum, However, if history has anything to say about the qualifications of art, it says art is subjective and up to the interpretation of the viewer.

“We are so excited to invite the community into this immersive art experience where visitors will encounter a remarkable convergence of visual and auditory elements, reminding us of all of the boundless possibilities that art can offer,” Michelle Hargrave, Figge Art Museum's executive director, said.

Swiss artist Zimoun's display will take over 80 stacks of cardboard that are mechanically connected to create a dynamic experience. Visitors will see these 16-foot-tall pieces as they enter the space and hear multiple rhythmic sounds from the moving cardboard, like scratching and clicking.

The display is meant to challenge the general perception of art and to break what is stereotypically considered art. People may see something as simple as cardboard boxes, but come away with an experience unlike other galleries at the museum.

"Every visit to the installation promises a unique experience as the sounds, motion, and orientation of the boxes within the towers change," according to the museum.

In addition, Zimoun's work is environmentally conscious, generating little waste due to the ability to reuse or recycle the material.

Tickets for the exhibit are currently on sale, with the installation sticking around until Feb. 2024.