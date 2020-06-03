Peter Buffett swings through the QC to perform and spotlight social issues

He is the youngest son of Warren Buffett.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Emmy Award-winning musician and philanthropist Peter Buffett made a stop in the Quad Cities.

Buffett, the youngest son of Warren Buffett, was in town on behalf of the United Way. He said he uses his music to shine the spotlight on social issues.

He toured around the Quad Cities, encouraging people to get involved and help find solutions to community problems.

"You don have the resources," said Buffett. "You have the heart, which is the most important resource, and you have the spirit, the willingness to collaborate and work together, which not every community does necessarily."