An introduction to Jillian Mahen and an honest conversation about the evolution of female support in the workplace and in sports broadcasting.

MOLINE, Illinois — Jillian Mahen is Denise's guest for Episode 62 of the "On A Mother Level" podcast. Mahen is returning to the broadcasting industry after a brief break, that included having her daughter and leaving Chicago during the pandemic. She and her husband are new to the Quad Cities this year.

She talks about starting this new opportunity at WQAD News 8 with a new attitude. Her mindset she says comes in part with maturity about the way women should be supporting other women in the workplace.

She also talks about the evolution of women in sports broadcasting, after a few discouraging moments with coaches and teams. Mahen will be anchoring "Good Morning Quad Cities" through March, when Angie Sharp returns from her maternity leave. Mahen also sticks around to chat about the new season of "The Bachelor" featuring Matt James.

