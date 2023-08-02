NASA announces free streaming service coming later this summer

NASA+ will host documentaries, interviews and kid's programming.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a promotional trailer on YouTube, NASA announced its own streaming service full of educational content about the organization.

NASA+ will open later this summer with programming for all ages. Check out the trailer here:

The trailer shows a preview of the content it will host, including:

NASA Talks

Space Out

The Color of Space

NASA Kids

NASA Explorers

Webb Space Telescope

First Light

Nasa En Español

Lucy

Mars is Hard, taught by Astronaut Stanley Love

NASA Explorers: Osiris-Rex

Artemis I: Path to the Pad

The service will be available on most major platforms through the NASA app, including Apple and Android devices, smart TVs and online. The app is available to download now and features NASA news, pictures, videos and 3D models.