NASA announces free streaming service coming later this summer

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a promotional trailer on YouTube, NASA announced its own streaming service full of educational content about the organization.
NASA+ will open later this summer with programming for all ages. Check out the trailer here:
The trailer shows a preview of the content it will host, including:
- NASA Talks
- Space Out
- The Color of Space
- NASA Kids
- NASA Explorers
- Webb Space Telescope
- First Light
- Nasa En Español
- Lucy
- Mars is Hard, taught by Astronaut Stanley Love
- NASA Explorers: Osiris-Rex
- Artemis I: Path to the Pad
The service will be available on most major platforms through the NASA app, including Apple and Android devices, smart TVs and online. The app is available to download now and features NASA news, pictures, videos and 3D models.
