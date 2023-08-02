x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

NASA announces free streaming service coming later this summer

NASA+ will host documentaries, interviews and kid's programming.
Credit: WQAD
The logo for NASA+

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a promotional trailer on YouTube, NASA announced its own streaming service full of educational content about the organization. 

NASA+ will open later this summer with programming for all ages. Check out the trailer here:

The trailer shows a preview of the content it will host, including:

  • NASA Talks
  • Space Out
  • The Color of Space
  • NASA Kids
  • NASA Explorers
  • Webb Space Telescope
  • First Light
  • Nasa En Español
  • Lucy
  • Mars is Hard, taught by Astronaut Stanley Love
  • NASA Explorers: Osiris-Rex
  • Artemis I: Path to the Pad

The service will be available on most major platforms through the NASA app, including Apple and Android devices, smart TVs and online. The app is available to download now and features NASA news, pictures, videos and 3D models.

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Heading out to the Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand concerts? Here are a few things to know

Before You Leave, Check This Out