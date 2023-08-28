Zach Bryan to visit Des Moines as part of 'The Quittin Time Tour'

Known for his platinum hits "Heading South" and "Something in the Orange", country music phenom Zach Bryan will perform in Iowa in April.

Country music star Zach Bryan will return to Iowa for "The Quittin Time Tour" in 2024, this time lighting up Wells Fargo Arena for a night.

Bryan, along with special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Bryan was one of three headliners for the 2023 Hinterland Music Festival in August alongside Maggie Rogers and Bon Iver. Known for his platinum hits "Heading South" and Grammy-award winning "Something in the Orange", Bryan's popularity has skyrocketed since he hit the music scene in 2022 with debut album "American Heartbreak".

He just released his fourth studio album, Zach Bryan, on Aug. 25.

"My life has been a journey of ups and downs, and I want to thank the people who have kept the course with me while never backing down to anyone or anything no matter the day," Bryan wrote on Instagram before the album dropped.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but you can sign up for presale access using this link.

According to Bryan, presale will be open from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. If you don't manage to snag a presale code, public ticket sales begin on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #ZachBryan's 'The Quittin Time Tour' is headed to Des Moines on April 26!

Other Midwest stops on the tour include:

March 6-7: Chicago

March 20: Milwaukee

April 29: Omaha

May 2: St. Louis

June 22: Columbus

Aug. 20: Kansas City

Aug. 24: Minneapolis