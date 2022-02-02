Eminem takes early lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan ballot tops 1 million votes for 2022 induction

Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton and Eurythmics round out the top five in the fan ballot. Voting is open through April 29.

After just one week since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame launched its annual fan vote for the 2022 induction nominees, Eminem has taken an early lead at the top of the list.

Where do each of the 17 induction nominees stand? Here are the rankings as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022:

Eminem: 152,437 votes Duran Duran: 131,091 votes Pat Benatar: 122,085 votes Dolly Parton: 103,016 votes Eurythmics: 79,084 votes Lionel Richie: 71,971 votes Judas Priest: 71,039 votes Carly Simon: 65,178 votes Rage Against The Machine: 54,109 votes DEVO: 45,211 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 42,894 votes Dionne Warwick: 42,805 votes Kate Bush: 40,163 votes New York Dolls: 27,140 votes Beck: 25,217 votes MC5: 21,826 votes Fela Kuti: 16,319 votes

This tally comes as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the fan ballot had already topped one million total votes. That updated fan vote tally now stands at 1,111,585 votes as of 5 a.m. Feb. 9.

If your favorite performer isn’t as high on the list as you were hoping, cast your ballot HERE. Voting is now open through April 29.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

The final list of inductees will be revealed in May. The induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.