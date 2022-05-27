River Music Experience installing 10 pianos throughout Quad Cities area

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Ten pianos will be installed by River Music Experience around the Quad Cities area as part of the "One Sound Piano Project," the group announced Friday.
RME said the pianos are painted by local artists and are meant to add musical connections to spaces that don't normally have music.
"After a couple of years of people being really disconnected from each other and people having a lot of things to disagree on, music is one of the few things that is universal," said RME Executive Director Tyson Danner. "It brings us all together, and we hope that by putting these pianos in public spaces, we can help build up the community and help people connect with each other."
Each piano will be placed at the following QC locations:
- Niabi Zoo — Coal Valley, IL
- Arts Alley — Rock Island, IL
- Freight House Farmers' Market — Davenport, IA
- Quad City International Airport, Moline, IL
- Runner's Park — East Moline, IL
- Antique Archaeology — LeClaire, IA
- Quad City Botanical Center — Rock Island, IL
- Mercado on Fifth — Moline, IL
- VanderVeer Botanical Park — Davenport, IA
- Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center — Bettendorf, IA
The artists selected for the project were:
- Atlanta Dawn
- Karen Blomme
- Abigail Kongkousonh
- Lisa Mahar
- Carolyn Kreuger
- Regan Hatfield
- Ella Crockett
- Amber Abel
- Nicholas Frey
- Heidi Sallows
The pianos are expected to be fully installed around Labor Day.
