River Music Experience installing 10 pianos throughout Quad Cities area

We're proud to introduce OneSound! Throughout the Quad Cities this summer you can spot one of our pianos. We encourage you to sit down and play, try something new, and share a musical moment in public. Let's write the soundtrack of the summer together! https://rivermusicexperience.org/one-sound-piano-project/

"After a couple of years of people being really disconnected from each other and people having a lot of things to disagree on, music is one of the few things that is universal," said RME Executive Director Tyson Danner. "It brings us all together, and we hope that by putting these pianos in public spaces, we can help build up the community and help people connect with each other."



Each piano will be placed at the following QC locations: