Local high schooler plays alongside professional musicians

MORRISON, Ill. — A junior at Rock Falls High School is making some noise on the big stage.

Akshar Barot plays the flute, and was awarded the young artist award by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. Barot has played the flute since fifth grade, and performed Mozart's Concerto in G Major.

"It's really exciting, It's just another level," Barot said. "When you listen to them, it's like something completely different from what you naturally here in your normal band rehearsals."

Music Director and Conductor Brian Dollinger says the hope of the concert is to inspire kids to get into music.

"I think music is what is the common thread through generations and generations, Dollinger said."

The concert's theme was dinosaur and Aesop Fables, brought to life by the instruments.

"The Aesop's fable is wonderful because you could hear different little things happening," Dollinger said. "The orchestra makes it sound like a tortoise, make it sound like the hair. The blowing of the reeds versus the oak tree."