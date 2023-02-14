Rock band REO Speedwagon coming to Illinois State Fair

REO Speedwagon will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 15 on the Grandstand stage in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — We "heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from another" that REO Speedwagon will take the big stage at the Illinois State Fair this August.

The rock band that formed in Champaign, Illinois, achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with iconic songs "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep On Loving You," "Take It on the Run," and more.

REO Speedwagon will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Gates will open an hour before the show.

When Grandstand concert tickets will go on sale has yet to be announced. Tickets for the Grandstand performance will range from $33 to $45.

Attendees must also pay for fair admission, which is not included in the price of the Grandstand ticket. This year's fair admission is free for children 12 and under and $3 for those ages 60 and up. Adults get in for $10 on Fridays and Saturdays and for $5 on all other days.

The 2023 state fair will span Aug. 10-20.

The first of this year's Grandstand acts, country singer Maren Morris, was announced in January. Several more acts will be revealed leading up to the 11-day-long summer event.

Last year's Grandstand acts included Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn, TLC, Jon Pardi, Distrubed and Sammy Hagar and The Circle.