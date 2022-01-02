Hinterland announces 2022 lineup

ST CHARLES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: How much money halftime performers really make during the Super Bowl
Hinterland is back in a big way in 2022.
The music festival announced this summer's artist lineup and expansion to a fourth day: The dates are Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles.
Festival passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
2022 Lineup
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Ferrell
- The Texas Gentleman
- Riddy Arman
Friday, Aug. 5
- Glass Animals
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- The Aces
- Briston Maroney
- Goth Babe
- Petey
- Yoke Lore
Saturday, Aug. 6
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Lake Street Dive
- Trampled by Turtles
- Jenny Lewis
- Durand Jones & The Indications
- TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
- Jesse Daniel
- Miko Marks
Sunday, August 7
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Lucy Dacus
- MUNA
- The Aubreys
- Liz Cooper
- Tré Burt
- The Kernal
- Hayden Pedigo