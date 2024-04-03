Fall Out Boy's 'So Much for (2our) Dust' tour stopping in Des Moines

Tickets for the April 2024 show aren't on sale yet, but fans of the "Sugar, We're Goin Down" singers can sign up for presale ticket access now.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dance, dance, Des Moines: Fall Out Boy is headed to Wells Fargo Arena next April as part of their "So Much for (2our) Dust" tour.

Iconic rock band Fall Out Boy, alongside Jimmy Eat World and special guests Hot Mulligan and CARR, will perform in Des Moines as part of their current tour's second leg next April.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on April 3, 2024.

Best known for hits like "Thnks fr th Mmmrs", "Uma Thurman" and "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race", the Illinois-based band has been pumping out punk-rock melodies since 2001. Their eighth and most recent album, "So Much (for) Stardust", was released in March 2023 and prompted the start of their current tour.

Tickets for the Des Moines show aren't on sale yet, but fans of the "Sugar, We're Goin Down" singers can sign up for presale ticket access at this link. That sale will start at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 13, while general sale will began at 10 a.m. CST on Friday, Sept. 15.

In response to a fan asking the band to come to Des Moines, the group answered with a line from its song "Heaven, Iowa": "I will never ask you for anything except to dream sweet of me."

I will never ask you for anything except to dream sweet of me ✨ https://t.co/CAwko8mMJ4 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 6, 2023

So Much For (2our) Dust mailing list pre-sale starts next wednesday, 9/13 at 10am local. code will be sent around 7pm ET on 9/12 so sign up before then: https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj



general on sale is Fri, 9/15 at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/kte1Kqt9GO — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 7, 2023

For those snagging some presale tickets, there's a limit of four per person, while general sale has a limit of six. Click here for more information about tickets.

Here are the other Midwest stops on the tour: