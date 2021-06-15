LAKE CITY, Iowa — Flames can still be seen as smoke billows from the wreckage of a local business in Lake City Wednesday morning.
Images and video obtained by Local 5 show the building that houses Dobson Pipe Organ Builders completely engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Local 5 has reached out to the Lake City Fire Department for more information.
One employee was injured in the fire, according to a Facebook post from Dobson Pipe Organ Builders. He was burned when he "discovered and attempted to put out the fire."
The employee is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the radio station KCIM, witnesses reported the fire started around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A tweet from the National Weather Service in Des Moines shows the smoke plume from the fire moving west from Lake City. The GOES-East Satellite, floating more than 22,000 miles above Earth, captured the smoke.
Lake City is just under 100 miles away from Des Moines.
