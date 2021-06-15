The building that housed Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City looks to be a total loss.

LAKE CITY, Iowa — Flames can still be seen as smoke billows from the wreckage of a local business in Lake City Wednesday morning.

Images and video obtained by Local 5 show the building that houses Dobson Pipe Organ Builders completely engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Local 5 has reached out to the Lake City Fire Department for more information.

One employee was injured in the fire, according to a Facebook post from Dobson Pipe Organ Builders. He was burned when he "discovered and attempted to put out the fire."

The employee is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the radio station KCIM, witnesses reported the fire started around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This afternoon, the Dobson workshop was devastated by fire. One of our coworkers was burned when he discovered and... Posted by Dobson Pipe Organ Builders on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

A tweet from the National Weather Service in Des Moines shows the smoke plume from the fire moving west from Lake City. The GOES-East Satellite, floating more than 22,000 miles above Earth, captured the smoke.

Smoke plume from the devastating fire at the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City, IA can be seen moving to the west toward Auburn from #GOESEast 🛰️ orbiting at 22,236 miles above the Earth. #iawx https://t.co/TQlyv5pdDi pic.twitter.com/NwLDEenXgZ — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) June 16, 2021

Lake City is just under 100 miles away from Des Moines.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.