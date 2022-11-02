Blues Fest 2022 announces lineup for September festival

This year's festival will take place at LeClaire Park in Davenport from Sept. 16-17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from February.

The blues are coming back to the Quad Cities.

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society announced its lineup for Blues Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10. This year's festival will take place at LeClaire Park in Davenport from Sept. 16-17.

The festival has pushed through challenge after challenge to bring the genre to the Quad Cities. In 2019, the flood of the Mississippi River washed out its usual location, forcing it to move to East Moline.

In 2020, COVID-19 was to blame for its cancellation.

Thanks to a successful 2021 festival, the society was able to stack its lineup for this year with artists such as Kevin Burt, Billy Branch, Vanessa Collier and Bernard Allison.

The two-day event also includes the annual BluesSkool on Saturday as well as food and merchandise vendors. It's a major fundraising event for the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, drawing in nearly 3,000 people from across the Midwest.

Information on tickets can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Friday schedule

Main Stage lineup

Kevin Burt and Big Medicine 5:00-6:15 p.m.

Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues 6:45-8:00 p.m.

Joe Louis Walker 8:30-9:45 p.m.

Sue Foley 10:15-11:45 p.m.

Tent Stage lineup

Avey-Grouws Band 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Avey-Grouws Band 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Molly Nova & the Hawk 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Molly Nova & the Hawk 9:45-10:15 p.m.

Saturday schedule

Main Stage lineup

Ivan Singh 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Altered 5 Blues Band 3:30-4:45 p.m.

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats 5:15-6:45 p.m.

Vanessa Collier 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Bernard Allison 9:15-10:45 p.m.

Tent Stage lineup

Kent Burnside 1:00-2:00 p.m.

The Soul Searchers 3:00-3:30 p.m.

The Soul Searchers 4:45-5:15 p.m.

The Matt Woods Band 6:45-7:15 p.m.

The Matt Woods Band 8:45-9:15 p.m.