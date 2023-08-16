Clinton orchestra celebrating 70th anniversary, scheduling special concert performances

Founded in 1954, the Clinton Symphony Orchestra is featuring local musicians for their 70th anniversary concert season.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Symphony Orchestra has always had a mission to bring their community music from locally sourced talent, and this year the orchestra is celebrating its 70th season as an ensemble.

Each season the orchestra features local talent, including students from nearby Clinton High School, keeping the spirit of classical music alive in the community.

Conducted by Brian Dollinger, the orchestra has expanded its musical repertoire while continuing to push the musical boundaries of its musicians. Starting with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra back in 2007, the ensemble's 70th anniversary season will be Dollinger's 16th season.

Tickets for the concert series are available online and at the door. Below is the list of dates and locations for the 2023-2024 70th season.

Sept. 23 - Clinton High School at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 - Sterling High School at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Clinton High School at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 - Zion Lutheran Church at 2 p.m.

Feb. 18 - Morrison High School at 2 p.m.

Apr. 20 - Clinton High School at 7:30 p.m.