Bix Jazz Fest brings toe-tapping music to Rhythm City Casino this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's time to loosen those hips and do the twist as the 51st annual Bix Jazz Festival returns Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4-6 to Davenport.

The festival will take place at the Rhythm City Casino in north Davenport and includes a dancing floor, so you can get your boogie on.

Featuring nine different musicians and bands, the festival honors Bix Beiderbecke who was one of the most influential jazz soloists of the 1920s.

Here are the jazz musicians taking part in this year's festival:

Jeff Barnhart - Ragtime to Swing.

Chicago Cellar Boys.

New Orleans Night Owls.

The Graystone Monarchs.

Dave Bennett Quartet.

Benny Goodman Trio.

TJ Muller Trio.

Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles.

NOLA Jazz Band.

Tickets for a single afternoon or evening jazz session cost $35, and a 3-day event pass costs $150. Tickets can be purchased here.