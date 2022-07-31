'Know your history' | New, restored documentary on Bix Beiderbecke comes to Figge Museum

The film on Bix Biederbecke is playing for the first time in the Quad Cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A special showing of a newly-restored Bix Beiderbecke documentary came to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport Sunday, July 31.

The film is called "Ain't None of Them Play Like Him Yet."

It features rare footage and interviews with Bix's friends and musicians.

Bix was born in Davenport and became a legendary jazz performer in the 1920s.

Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives helped bring the film to the Quad Cities. Truth First Film Alliance - a local non-profit that supports documentary filmmakers - also co-sponsored the showing.

"People like to know what their history is, and when you know your history, you get inspired to create more history," said Beiderbecke Museum director Nathaniel Kraft. "We love to keep his name here and make sure he's remembered."