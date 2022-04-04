Iowa's 'American Idol' contests sing 'Dancing On My Own' as duet

Monday night's episode will see contestants narrowed down to 24 as they head into the "America's Vote" rounds.

LOS ANGELES — SPOILER ALERT: Do not watch the above or below videos if you are not caught up on the latest episode of "American Idol".



Two Iowans. Two expecting mothers. Two talented singers.

But for Winterset native Sam Moss and Cedar Rapids native Haley Slaton, they shared one song on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol."

The two sang "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn (later made popular again by Calum Scott on "Britain's Got Talent") before judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

"Sam, there's something about you that I see that I think you're starting to finally see about yourself," Perry said after the performance. "You're going through to the next round."

But Perry commended Slaton as well, saying, "Haley you have a tone like no other. It is soulful, it's real. And it should really be investigated."