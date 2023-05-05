Monster trucks driving into Quad Cities for competition

Several 12,000-pound monster trucks will be showing off their skills Saturday, May 6 at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

MOLINE, Ill. — If you've never seen a 12,000-pound monster truck, now's your chance this weekend at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

Monster Jam is returning to the Quad Cities on Saturday May 6, when monster truck drivers will compete in events showing off their skills behind the wheel. Several trucks will be there such as the legendary Grave Digger, to be driven by Krysten Anderson, daughter of the creator of the Grave Digger, Dennis Anderson.

Krysten is a multi-award and competition-winning driver, who set a world record in 2022 for the highest jump, reaching higher than 33 feet. You can catch her on Good Morning Quad Cities at 11, Friday, May 5, where she'll talk about Monster Jam and how she got to where she is today.

The event will also include freestyle motocross exhibitions where drivers will try to impress judges with jumps and stunts. You can learn more about Monster Jam by visiting their website here..

Event show times on Saturday, May 6:

First show - 1 p.m. With Preshow Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. where people can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Second show - 7 p.m. Winners circles meet & greet Chance to meet and mingle with drivers shortly after the event Another chance to get autographs, take pictures, and hear competition takeaways from drivers in a private event space

