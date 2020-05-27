Covid choices: Mississippi Valley Fair moving ahead, Blues Fest is not

Klockau said the board thought a flare-up of COVID-19 in the fall could make things worse, and even at 50 percent capacity, concerts don't make enough money.

On this point, organizers of fest and fair agree: "If it’s at 50 percent capacity, we’d have to cancel the concerts for sure." said Loter, adding that the Mississippi Valley Fair board would wait until early July to decide once and for all if it would have to make more changes to its entertainment, or cancel the fair.