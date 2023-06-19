Check out the Mississippi Valley Fair 2023 updated grandstand lineup

Tyler Farr, Austin Snell and more have filled out the grandstand schedule for this August.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced two new additions to the 2023 grandstand lineup Thursday, June 14.

Country artists Austin Snell and Tyler Farr will perform at the pre-fair concert. They replace Jimmie Allen, who was dropped from his label following a second sexual assault lawsuit Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Here's the current schedule:

Monday, July 31: Pre-fair concert with Austin Snell and Tyler Farr

and Tuesday, Aug. 1: Sam Hunt

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Jordan Davis

Thursday, Aug. 3: LUDACRIS and Lil Jon

and Friday, Aug. 4: Three Days Grace

Saturday, Aug. 5: Limp Bizkit

Sunday, Aug. 6: HARDY

Several other artists have been added to the lineup since the initial announcement last November. Country artist Jordan Davis, rap artists LUDACRIS and Lil Jon and alternative rock band Three Days Grace join existing headliners.

It's about to get Redneck Crazy! We are excited to announce Tyler Farr with Austin Snell Monday night, July 31st for our... Posted by Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Austin Snell is a rising artist, whose debut single "Excuse the Mess" in 2022 experimented with a grunge country sound. He has been supported by the SiriusXM Artist Accelerator program, distributing his music to a wider audience.

Tyler Farr's first album "Redneck Crazy" launched him onto the scene in 2013. He has since earned three No. 1 singles across two albums and two EPs.

Jordan Davis debuted in 2018 with his album "Home State" and three consecutive No. 1 singles. He is currently touring for his most recent EP and is scheduled to join Luke Combs' tour.

Rap artist and actor LUDACRIS is an experienced musician, debuting on a major label in 2000 with "Back for the First Time." He has been awarded for his roles in the "Fast and Furious" film series and his Southern hip hop style.

Lil Jon is a career rap artist and producer who popularized the "crunk" genre. He has won dozens of awards for singles like "Turn Down for What" and "Yeah!"

Three Days Grace is a rock band from Canada that released its first self-titled album in 2003. Their seven albums have been described as alternative rock, alternative metal, and nu metal.