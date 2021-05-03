MercyMe announces TaxSlayer Center concert stop on Fall 2021 "inhale (exhale)" tour

MOLINE, Ill. — Award-winning contemporary Christian band MercyMe is making an appearance in concert at Moline's TaxSlayer this fall as the only big event of the year currently scheduled to go through.
The band is making a stop in the Quad Cities as part of their Fall 2021 "inhale (exhale)" tour on Thursday, November 11, which was revealed when the group announced their 30 tour stops on Monday, May 3.
The event is especially notable, as it is the only major event still scheduled for the venue in 2021 that is not a school graduation, as other events, including concerts from Michael Buble, Kane Brown, and TobyMac, have all been rescheduled for the future.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
MercyMe is a Grammy-nominated band with multiple award wins from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and the Dove Awards, and they regularly place high on Christian music charts.