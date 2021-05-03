MercyMe announces TaxSlayer Center concert stop on Fall 2021 "inhale (exhale)" tour

Award-winning Christian band MercyMe will be making a stop in the Quad Cities this fall as the only concert currently scheduled for this year.

MOLINE, Ill. — Award-winning contemporary Christian band MercyMe is making an appearance in concert at Moline's TaxSlayer this fall as the only big event of the year currently scheduled to go through.

The band is making a stop in the Quad Cities as part of their Fall 2021 "inhale (exhale)" tour on Thursday, November 11, which was revealed when the group announced their 30 tour stops on Monday, May 3.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.