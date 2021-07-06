Luke Bryan to hold concert in Chillicothe, IL park during Farm Tour

In a statement published on the Farm Tour section of Luke Bryan's website, he speaks to the meaning behind this year tour in particular, saying, "“I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year. Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia I know how hard farming can be even on a good year, and how hard those families work- from sun-up to sundown. After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country. They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year.”