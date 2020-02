You have a 1 in 1,461 chance of being born on February 29th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — 2020 is a Leap Year, which means February gets an extra day once every four years to re-sync with the solar year.

Altitude Trampoline Park in Davenport is celebrating this occasion with Leap Week," running special deals through March 1.

If February 29th is your birthday, you get to jump for free.

You have a 1 in 1,461 chance to be a Leap Year baby, a rare treat that accounts for less than .07%.