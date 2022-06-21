Judas Priest announces October 29 concert at TaxSlayer Center

The classic metal band is making a stop in Moline on their fall 50 Heavy Metal Years tour just before Halloween.

MOLINE, Ill. — A classic metal band is making their way to the Quad Cities just before Halloween as part of their fall tour.

The TaxSlayer Center announced in a press release on Tuesday, June 21 that they are welcoming Judas Priest to the event center for a concert on October 29.

The stop is part of the band's fall 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour in the U.S. Bassist Ian Hill enthusiastically describes the series as a post-pandemic breath of fresh air, saying, "After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!”

The tour welcomes Queensryche as the opening act, and will prominently feature Judas Priest's "Firepower" album, which is the highest-charting album of the band's career, reaching #5 on the Billboard 100.

the tour falls in the same year that band members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, and Scott Travis are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!” said lead vocalist Rob Halford.