Submit a joke about the economy for a chance to win $1,000 from Jay Leno

MOLINE, Ill. — Comedian and former "The Tonight Show" host Jay Leno along with his musician friend Kevin Eubanks are bringing back classic comedy to the TV airwaves.

Together, the pair co-host a new reboot of the game show "You Bet Your Life," which premiered in September and has been picked up for a second season.

The show is set in front of a live studio audience made up of people from all over the U.S. - and even a few from other countries. Two contestants that have never met before must work together to answer quiz questions for a shot at winning money.

"It's all about human contact," Leno said. "So much now is Twitter and email. (The show) is face-to-face, and it's fun to see people smiling and having fun."

In addition to the on-screen antics, the show also allows viewers to send in their own quick jokes on a special topic for a chance to get in on the prize winnings. The current topic: the economy, and the catch: It must be done in what Leno calls the "Rodney Run" style.

Leno, of course, had to share his own economy jokes to demonstrate.

"The economy is so bad, Barbie moved out of her Malibu Dreamhouse into her Chevy Malibu," Leno said.

"The economy is so bad, the women in Beverly Hills are tanning by using the sun" he said. "That's how bad it is."

Submit your own short joke about the economy here. The top 10 jokes will win $1,000 each and one lucky winner will even get a phone call from Leno. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 7.