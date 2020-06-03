In honor of National Cereal Day, these are the top cereals in all 50 states

National Cereal day is March 7, what's your favorite?

Thanks to a study by cooking and food site thedaringkitchen.com we now know what everyone is pouring in their cereal bowl!

The map is based on google trends data in the last year, tracking search interest for the most popular breakfast cereals by state.

10 kinds of cereal dominated the nation.

"Other popular cereals, such as Apple Jacks, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Rice Krispies did not win any states."

Frosted Flakes was the clear favorite, winning 12 states. The official breakdown is

Frosted Flakes - 12 states

Honey Bunches of Oats - 8 states

Cheerios - 7 states

Lucky Charms - 7 states

Fruit Loops - 4 states

Honey Nut Cheerios - 4 states

Raisin Bran - 3 states

Fruity Pebbles - 2 states

Cinnamon Toast Crunch - 2 states

Cap'n Crunch - 1 state