In honor of National Cereal Day, these are the top cereals in all 50 states

Thanks to a study by cooking and food site thedaringkitchen.com we now know what everyone is pouring in their cereal bowl!
The map is based on google trends data in the last year, tracking search interest for the most popular breakfast cereals by state.
10 kinds of cereal dominated the nation.
"Other popular cereals, such as Apple Jacks, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Rice Krispies did not win any states."
Frosted Flakes was the clear favorite, winning 12 states. The official breakdown is
Frosted Flakes - 12 states
Honey Bunches of Oats - 8 states
Cheerios - 7 states
Lucky Charms - 7 states
Fruit Loops - 4 states
Honey Nut Cheerios - 4 states
Raisin Bran - 3 states
Fruity Pebbles - 2 states
Cinnamon Toast Crunch - 2 states
Cap'n Crunch - 1 state
Interestingly enough, the West coast loves Honey Bunches of Oats and the East coast loves Frosted Flakes.