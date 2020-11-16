Hulu is raising prices again

You can expect an average increase of $10 a month.

Following in the footsteps of streaming behemoth Netflix which increased prices on a bunch of its plans, Hulu is now charging more for its Live TV service.

The company has confirmed in emails to subscribers that it will be bumping the monthly cost of Hulu + Live from $54.99 to $64.99 as of December 18. That amounts to an increase of around 18%.

The price increase will go into effect for both existing and new subscribers.

The “Hulu (No Ads) + Live” plan, meanwhile, will increase from $60.99 per month to $70.99 per month.

While the intent (and advertising) of these services were meant to help cord-cutters who still wanted access to some live programming like news and sports but didn’t want to pay big cable fees. The prices have been increasing across the board. The companies say content is getting more expensive for companies to license, and adding more channels forces the monthly costs to increase.

"As we continue to refine the Hulu + Live TV experience, we’re reaching out to let you know the price of your Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV subscription will increase on Friday, December 18, 2020, bringing your total charges for The Disney Bundle, including your Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV subscription, from $67.99/month to $77.99/month. Hulu + Live TV continues to be the only live TV streaming service that offers an entire on-demand streaming library - including more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels, all in one place. The price adjustment will be reflected in your first billing cycle on or after December 18."- Hulu

Hulu with Live TV is growing. The service has more than 4 million customers, which is about 1-million more than YouTube TV.

However, this price increase seems to only impact the plans that include live TV on top of Hulu’s on-demand library.