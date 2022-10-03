Harlem Globetrotters coming to Des Moines

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Des Moines on March 22 as part of their Spread Gear tour.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Good Morning Iowa team spoke with Flip White from the Harlem Globetrotters about the team's upcoming tour date in Des Moines and what fans can expect.

The Globetrotters will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 22.

White is in town today on a press tour, but he's also speaking with students at Meredith Middle School in Des Moines about bullying and how to handle it.

"You know that's a big thing when the pandemic happened it was a lot of cyberbullying and everything, so we talk about the importance of non-bullying and also just motivational tips," White said.