Facebook demands academics disable ad-targeting data tool

The company says the special browser plug-in the researchers have distributed to thousands of volunteers across the U.S. violates Facebook's terms of service.

BOSTON — Academics, journalists and First Amendment lawyers are rallying behind New York University researchers in a showdown with Facebook over its demand that they halt the collection of data on political ads-targeting the site.

The researchers say the disputed tool is vital to understanding how Facebook has been used as a conduit for disinformation and manipulation.

The company says the special browser plug-in the researchers have distributed to thousands of volunteers across the U.S. violates Facebook's terms of service.