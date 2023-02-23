x
Events

What's happening this weekend? Here's your WLLR & WQAD weekend rundown

Tasty fish fries, RVs and a rodeo are on our list for this weekend! Here's more info on tickets and when you can attend these events.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Feb. 24-26.

Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howe Thursday morning to go over the must-see events.

Here's your rundown:

RV & Camping Show at the QCCA Expo Center

Whether you're a newbie looking to purchase your first travel trailer or a seasoned camper with an upgrade on your mind, this show is a must-see this weekend!

It's also a one-stop shop for all things RV/camping related. You can take a peek at the food options by clicking/tapping here.

The show runs all weekend, here are the hours each day: 

  • Friday: Noon - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Ticket prices:

  • Adults: $8
  • Kids 6-15: $1
  • Kids under 6: FREE

It's fish fry season! 

We already have a list of fish fries in the QC area. If you know of others we may have missed, feel free to send us an email or text us at 309-304-0888.

World's Toughest Rodeo returns to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Yeehaw! The rodeo will be back in town this weekend at the Vibrant. Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking/tapping here.

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

