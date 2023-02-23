MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Feb. 24-26.
Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howe Thursday morning to go over the must-see events.
Here's your rundown:
RV & Camping Show at the QCCA Expo Center
Whether you're a newbie looking to purchase your first travel trailer or a seasoned camper with an upgrade on your mind, this show is a must-see this weekend!
It's also a one-stop shop for all things RV/camping related. You can take a peek at the food options by clicking/tapping here.
The show runs all weekend, here are the hours each day:
- Friday: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ticket prices:
- Adults: $8
- Kids 6-15: $1
- Kids under 6: FREE
It's fish fry season!
We already have a list of fish fries in the QC area. If you know of others we may have missed, feel free to send us an email or text us at 309-304-0888.
World's Toughest Rodeo returns to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark
Yeehaw! The rodeo will be back in town this weekend at the Vibrant. Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking/tapping here.
