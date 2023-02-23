Tasty fish fries, RVs and a rodeo are on our list for this weekend! Here's more info on tickets and when you can attend these events.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Feb. 24-26.

Here's your rundown:

RV & Camping Show at the QCCA Expo Center

Whether you're a newbie looking to purchase your first travel trailer or a seasoned camper with an upgrade on your mind, this show is a must-see this weekend!

It's also a one-stop shop for all things RV/camping related. You can take a peek at the food options by clicking/tapping here.

The show runs all weekend, here are the hours each day:

Friday: Noon - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults: $8

Kids 6-15: $1

Kids under 6: FREE

It's fish fry season!

World's Toughest Rodeo returns to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Yeehaw! The rodeo will be back in town this weekend at the Vibrant. Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking/tapping here.