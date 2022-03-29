Bulls 'n blood, dust 'n mud: World's Toughest Rodeo returns to the TaxSlayer

The World's Toughest Rodeo is bringing its finest riders, bulls and broncs April 2-3 to the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — Rodeo fans will want to get on up to the TaxSlayer Center this weekend. The World's Toughest Rodeo is bringing its finest riders, bulls and broncs April 2-3 to the arena in Moline.

The rodeo tour got its start pack in 1979, and according to the rodeo's website, it's believed to be the first rodeo to put dirt on ice without having to remove the ice after the event.

Crews setting up on Tuesday, March 29 for the weekend's rodeo brought truckloads of dirt to convert the TaxSlayer's hockey rink into a venue welcoming to the bulls and broncs. The secret to preserving the ice underneath: several layers of fiberglass and wood.

An interactive preshow for adults and kids of all ages starts an hour before showtime, according to the rodeo's website. The preshow includes free pony rides, games and the opportunity to get your picture sitting on one of the bulls. Fans will also be invited to meet contestants and entertainers for autographs and photos.

The actual show, according to its website, brings an even more thrilling experience for attendees. Some of the rodeo events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing as well as a showdown between the top two riders in each event.

Saturday's rodeo kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday's begins at 2 p.m. Find tickets and restrictions for entry for both events here.