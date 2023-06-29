What's happening this weekend? Here's your WLLR & WQAD weekend rundown

Many communities in and around the Quad Cities are holding 4th of July events, find out what events are in the area this weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for the first weekend of July.

Starting on Friday the city of Coal Valley, Illinois, will hold its 4th of July celebrations with fireworks. On Saturday the celebrations continue with a car show.

The city is actively looking for volunteers to help organize the event.

The annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show is scheduled for July 3, and will be held at LeClaire Park in Davenport, Modern Woodman Park, and Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

LeClaire Park and Schwiebert Park will also hold live music and will host food vendors for attendees.

The city of Grandview is once more holding its Independence Day celebrations and will be held on July 3 and 4. Portions of the celebration include a parade, beauty pageant and fireworks show.

A comprehensive schedule of events is posted on the Grandview Community Club Facebook page.