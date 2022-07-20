Kids can see Iowa's native turtles, get a lesson in ecology at Davenport Public Library

The library's Fairmount Street branch will welcome experts from the Wapsi River Environmental Center next Friday.

Calling all science and animal lovers! The Davenport Public Library will be hosting experts from the Wapsi River Environmental Center next Friday, July 29 to give kids the opportunity to get up close and personal with wild turtles.

Participants will learn about the native reptiles of Iowa, their habitats and ecology and how to prevent human harm through no-trace principles.