We are helping you plan your weekend with events like Dinosaur Adventure Days and a fundraiser for a Moline police officer.

The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for April 14-16.

Dinosaur Adventure Days

Starting on Saturday, April 15, the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island is transforming back in time with prehistoric exhibits and family fun activities.

The event will include giant dinosaurs for "meat" and greets, plus baby dinosaurs people can interact with as well, organizers said. Other activities include a fossil search, racing in Jurassic Jeeps and an obstacle course.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fundraiser for Moline Police Officer Brandon Bowden

Officer Bowden was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and had surgery in September at the University of Iowa.

Since then, he has been returning every three months for treatment but has since returned to work at the Moline Police Department, according to a department Facebook post on April 3.

The Annawan, Ill., community is hosting a benefit this weekend to help the family with medical bills. It's happening at the Best Western Annawan Inn banquet center on Canal Street at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Events will include food, live and silent auctions and a bake sale. Proceeds will support the Bowden family.

If you cannot make it to the event, you can donate by visiting any area IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union and contribute to the "Brandon Bowden Foundation."

Celebration River Cruises

On Friday and Saturday, the Celebration Belle is hosting narrated lunch cruises along the Mississippi River.

The captain provides history of our area, including the historical significance of the Rock Island Arsenal and Lock and Dam 15, according to the Celebration Belle's website.