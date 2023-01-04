Here's a look at events happening in the Quad Cities this weekend | WLLR & WQAD rundown March 31 - April 2

Easter egg hunts, festivals and sports — Here's what activities are perfect for the family this weekend. If they're not canceled by Friday's storm, anyway.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for March 31-April 1.

Here's your rundown:

QC World Cultures Festival

One of the oldest events of its kind in the Quad Cities, the festival honors and celebrates the underrepresented minorities and cultures that call the QCA their home with performances, speakers, and more.

The event is free and open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University.

Easter Egg Hunts

Plenty of easter egg hunts are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday around the Quad Cities area! We've got a whole list of where you can find fun Easter events here.

Live from QC...It's Saturday Nite!

A comedy show for a cause? Sure thing!

"Impractical Jokers" star James "Murr" Murray will be performing at Rhythm City Casino alongside favorite local band Soul Storm to raise money for cancer patients through Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities.

Doors open on Saturday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. with regular admission tickets costing $75.

Quad City Steamwheelers

Moline's indoor football team has a game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena against the Sioux Falls Storm!

Tickets are available here for as low as $15, and the game is also available to watch via streaming on YouTube.