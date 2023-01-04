x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Here's a look at events happening in the Quad Cities this weekend | WLLR & WQAD rundown March 31 - April 2

Easter egg hunts, festivals and sports — Here's what activities are perfect for the family this weekend. If they're not canceled by Friday's storm, anyway.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for March 31-April 1.

Good Morning Quad Cities' Devin Brooks and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howe Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Hopefully, they won't be canceled by Friday's severe storm!

Here's your rundown:

QC World Cultures Festival

One of the oldest events of its kind in the Quad Cities, the festival honors and celebrates the underrepresented minorities and cultures that call the QCA their home with performances, speakers, and more.

The event is free and open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University.

Easter Egg Hunts

Plenty of easter egg hunts are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday around the Quad Cities area! We've got a whole list of where you can find fun Easter events here.

Live from QC...It's Saturday Nite!

A comedy show for a cause? Sure thing!

"Impractical Jokers" star James "Murr" Murray will be performing at Rhythm City Casino alongside favorite local band Soul Storm to raise money for cancer patients through Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities.

Doors open on Saturday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. with regular admission tickets costing $75.

Quad City Steamwheelers

Moline's indoor football team has a game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena against the Sioux Falls Storm!

Tickets are available here for as low as $15, and the game is also available to watch via streaming on YouTube.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out