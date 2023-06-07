Sharing events throughout the Quad Cities in this week's weekend rundown

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend, and we've brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break it down.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for July 7-9.

Here's your rundown:

Announced earlier this month, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton are performing this weekend at TPC Deere Run.

According to a John Deere Classic representative, they did confirm tickets for Sunday have been sold out, and anticipate tickets for Saturday to sell out as well.

People still looking for available tickets should check out the John Deere Classic website, which includes other information about parking and additional concourse policies.

Throughout the month of July, the city of Moline is hosting Popsicle Pit-stops at area parks. Through this program, the city hopes to bring awareness of these community spaces, and the workers who take care of each location year-round.

This weekend, families can visit Millennium Park, located on the corner of Archer Dr. and 34th Ave.

Popsicles are provided by Whitey's Ice Cream, and additional giveaways and handouts are provided by Dead Poet's Espresso.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Quad City Botanical Center with their open house.

Experience the gardens at the peak of their blooming cycle on a historic garden walk from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Kids can also play in the children's garden water feature.

This event is free to attend for the public.