It's finally the weekend! Here's what's going on in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 16-18.

Here's your rundown for the weekend of Dec. 16-18.

Wreaths Across America

The Rock Island National Cemetery will host a ceremony in conjunction with the Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

This is a special event and vetting will take place at the Moline entry gate onto the Rock Island Arsenal and won't require obtaining a visitor's pass to access the installation and the cemetery.

The cemetery's remembrance ceremony will include the laying of ceremonial wreaths to honor each of the military services, POWs, and all veterans, past and present. The Department of Veteran Affairs works hand-in-hand with the national nonprofit Wreath Across America across the country to assist in the remembrance and recognition of our veteran population during the holiday season.

This program ensures that the more than 1,600 individuals buried at Rock Island National Cemetery, who served to protect our freedoms and country are not and will never be forgotten.

Individuals who would like to sponsor a wreath can contact Wreaths Across America at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The keynote speaker will be Col. Daniel D. Mitchell, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.

Winter Clothing Drive

It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need.

Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.

Donations will be collected through a drive-thru service outside Modern Woodmen’s home office at 1701 First Avenue in Rock Island.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

A Very Brassy Christmas

The Big River Brass Band is holding a free holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Davenport's Saint Paul Lutheran Church located at 2136 Brady St.

Guest trumpet soloist, Rex Richardson, will be performing. Richardson was named the 2008 Brass Herald International Personality of the Year. With a reputation unique in the trumpet world for his combination of singular virtuosity, deep lyricism, and mastery of improvisation in classical as well as jazz idioms, he has been called "one of the finest virtuosos of our time."

Chris Nelson will also be playing St. Paul's magnificent organ! Trumpet, organ, brass band, and holiday songs - you won't want to miss "A Very Brassy Christmas" on December 18th at St. Paul Lutheran Church!

Polar Express Pajama Party

The Putnam Museum and Science Center is thrilled to bring back the Polar Express Pajama Party!

This event includes four days of fun during which families can enjoy the holiday classic, Polar Express 3D, on the 'Big Screen' in the comfort of their pajamas and take part in activities including face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station and a lights-out adventure through the museum!

"The Polar Express Pajama Party is a beloved holiday tradition within the

Quad City community and we are excited to welcome it back for another year," Putnam president and CEO Rachael Mullins said.



Tickets will be on sale beginning on Friday, November 18th. Prices are $16 for adults, $14 for youth, with a VIP package option for $30.