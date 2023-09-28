Sharing events throughout the Quad Cities in this week's weekend rundown

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend, and we've brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break it down.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Sept. 29 to Oct 1.

Here's your rundown:

The 16th annual Galena Oktoberfest is coming up on Sept. 30 and is sponsored by the Galena Lion's Club.

The event opens at Depot Park with a bang, with a ceremonial cannon blast at noon. Following the opening shot, people will be treated to polka music and kegs of beer.

Weiner dog races are also traditional during this event, and for people wanting to learn to dance the polka, there will be lessons throughout the event. Live music will be performed throughout the festival.

There's also a designated children's area full of activities, including a pumpkin decorating station.

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, and anyone under the age of 12 gets in for free.

The famous movie starring Jack Black is getting a musical rendition, and this weekend is their opening night.

For those who haven't seen the movie, this story follows a man named Dewey Finn as he tries to accomplish his dream of becoming a rock star. A series of crazy events ensue as the Battle of the Bands comes closer.

Curtain call is at 7 p.m. for the two-hour-long musical. Tickets for the upcoming performances are $20 for general admission and $25 for floor seating. There will be scheduled performances starting this weekend and closing on Oct. 8.

The annual Echoes from Riverside cemetery tours are also coming up this weekend for people looking to start the "spooky season" early.

Participants are taken on a one-and-a-half-hour tour of Moline's original Riverside Cemetery, featuring descendants from different ages, classes and backgrounds. Viewers can interact with historic performers to learn more about the people who started the city of Moline.

Tickets for the event are $4 at the front of the cemetery for adults and are free for kids under the age of 12. Groups of attendees will be taken to the site in 15-minute intervals. The event as a whole takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.