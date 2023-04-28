Take a walk or watch some mayhem around the Quad Cities area with these events this weekend

There's a lot to do around the Quad Cities this weekend! Here are a few choices as you start to plan your own adventures.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for the last weekend of April.

Here's your rundown:

On Friday, April 28, Burlington High School's Bring Change to Mind organization will hold its second annual "Walk to Fight Suicide." It starts at 3:30 p.m. at Bracewell Stadium, which is located at 919 Market Street and ends at the Port of Burlington.

Bring Change to Mind's current president Stephen Kastantin, who's a senior at Burlington, joined the group in 2022 because of his own walk through mental health conditions.

Autism Acceptance Walk

This family event is free and open to all! The Autism Society of the Quad Cities is hosting this in-person walk to celebrate Autism acceptance on Saturday, starting at the Augustana College PepsiCo Center at 1025 30th St. in Rock Island.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9:30. More details can be found in the Facebook post below:

A new community gardening project is coming to Moline! The University of Illinois Extension is partnering with the Esperanza Center to bring a community garden to Moline's Floreciente neighborhood, according to a UI Extension press release.

The garden project will commence with a Build a Bed event on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. across from the Esperanza Center in Moline. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help construct raised beds, build picnic tables and fill the beds with soil. Those interested in volunteering should bring a shovel, as there will be a limited supply. Volunteers will be awarded for their hard work with snacks and refreshments.

RSVP for the April 29 Build a Bed event by emailing Mitchell Walker at mcwalker@illinois.edu or calling at (309)-756-9978.

Demo lovers will be able to watch this rescheduled show on Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The grandstand opens at 3 p.m. with tickets costing $15 for adults, $10 for kids 5-12. Kids 5 and under get in for free!