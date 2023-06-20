Got a truck or trailer? Volunteer to help welcome RAGBRAI participants into Davenport

Davenport will be the end town for the 50th annual bike ride across Iowa.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Volunteers are needed to help welcome cyclists into Davenport at the end of RAGBRAI's 50th anniversary ride. Over 30,000 cyclists will end their week-long ride in Davenport on Saturday, July 29 and dip their tires in the Mississippi River.

The Davenport RAGBRAI Committee is requesting trucks and trailers to help transport bicycles after riders arrive in the Quad Cities. Volunteers will load bikes at Union Station, follow shuttles carrying riders around town and assist with unloading bikes.

RAGBRAI's end town has been Davenport four times previously in 1972, 2011, 2015 and 2018. This year's participants are from every state in the U.S., along with eighteen different countries.

The main welcome area will be at the Marquette Street Boat Ramp in downtown Davenport where cyclists will dip their tires into the river. Cyclists will have biked 500 miles over one week upon arriving in the Quad Cities.

Slots are still open for volunteers to help out with this iconic Iowa event.