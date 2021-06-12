Volunteer gift wrappers needed for MLK Jr. Community Center's Holiday Gift Drive.

The center currently has 75 volunteers, but could use upwards of 100.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Starting Monday, volunteers will begin gift wrapping for The Martin Luther King Center's Holiday Gift Drive.

As of now, 75 people have volunteered to gift wrap. The community center is hoping to reach at least 100 volunteers.

The drive aims to give gifts to children in the community between the ages of 3 and 12. This year, 515 children have registered to receive a gift.

"We love this time of year, typically because it's an opportunity for our community to connect and be together," MLK Community Center's Executive Director, Jerry Jones said. "And that's really important because being isolated during this season is easy and it is traumatic. COVID has exacerbated that."

Gift wrapping starts Monday and goes through Friday. Volunteers have the option to participate one day or all five.

In years past, the Holiday Gift Drive included a Christmas party in the community center. Due to COVID-19, this is the second year in a row the party has been canceled and parents need to pick up the gift outside the center.