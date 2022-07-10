Sip and sample more than 25 regional craft beers on Saturday with the first-ever Village Hops event.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With a chilly Saturday expected for October 8th, you can warm up with some regional craft brews in the Village of East Davenport. The village will host its first-ever Village Hops event along 11th street.

The event will feature more than 25 regional craft beers. If you pay online in advance, tickets are $25. The day of the event the price goes up to $30. Your ticket includes a wristband and a tasting glass. Since there is alcohol being served, you do need to be at least 21-years-old to attend.

According to organizers, the following breweries will participate: 7 Hills Brewing Co., Backpocket Brewing, Bent River Brewing Co., Big Grove Brewery, Big Swing Brewing Co., Bridgehouse Cider, Confluence Brewing Co., Exile Brewing Company, Firetrucker Brewery, Five Cities Brewing, Front Street Brewery, Great Revivalist Brew Lab, Iowa Brewing Company, Jefferson County Ciderworks, Kolona Brewing Company, Nerdspeak Brewery, NoCoast Beer Co., Potosi Brewing, Radical Effect Brewerks, Rebels and Lions Brewery, Reunion Brewery, Stompbox Brewing, Topling Goliath Brewing Co., Twin Span Brewing, Wilson Farms.

You can purchase your tickets online by clicking here.

If you are a beer fanatic, you will love WQAD's show BREWED. BREWED airs Saturday evenings at 6:30 pm, right after your news at 6 pm and on Sunday nights at 9:30 pm on MyTV 8.3. Alternatively, you can see past episodes by visiting BREWED's website by clicking here. The show focuses on the craft beer scene in and around the Quad Cities. The show is hosted by local radio personality, Dave Levora, and produced by WQAD.