Tickets available for November Conservation Foundation hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Tickets are available for the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Director’s Hunt.

The two-day controlled pheasant and quail hunt will be Nov. 29-30 at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in southern Illinois. The event is co-sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

There will be hunting on 25 fields at the Wayne Fitzgerrell site. State officials say it’s a prime spot for upland game and other hunting.

Proceeds benefit the ICF’s youth hunts and youth conservation education programs. Registration and sponsorship information is available online.

Entry is $375 for individuals and $1,300 for teams of four. The price covers late check-in on Nov. 29, an afternoon of hunting and that night, a cocktail reception, dinner and auction. On Nov. 30, a morning hunt is scheduled.